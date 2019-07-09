Sirius Real Estate Ltd (LON:SRE) Investors: Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating; Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gol Linhas had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $17.5 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) on Wednesday, July 3 to “Buy” rating. See Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.1500 New Target: $22.4000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $17.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

Peel Hunt maintained their “Buy” rating on Sirius Real Estate Ltd (LON:SRE)‘s stock in a research note issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 9 July.

The stock decreased 0.58% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 68.6. About 26,812 shares traded. Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sirius Real Estate Limited, a real estate company, engages in the investment, development, and operation of commercial properties in Germany. The company has market cap of 707.56 million GBP. The firm owns and operates business parks, offices, and industrial complexes. It has a 5.76 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, it owned a portfolio of 44 business parks with approximately 1.4 million square meters of lettable space.

Analysts await Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $12.48 million for 14.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sirius Real Estate Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 2.34 million shares traded or 88.65% up from the average. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 33.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Gol sees improved operating margin in first quarter; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb. Load Factor Was 77.8%; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR 79% TO 81%; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb Total Volume of Departures Increased by 1.1%; 08/03/2018 – GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – GOL announces Notice to the Market; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$11 BLN; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 17/05/2018 – GOL Airlines awarded 2017 Treasury Team of the Year; 07/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Number of Seats Was Up 1.0% in April

