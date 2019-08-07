Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) Investors: Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating; Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Sellers Increased By 11.88% Their Shorts

Today, Liberum Capital kept their “Buy” rating on Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX)‘s stock in a research report revealed to investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) had an increase of 11.88% in short interest. PNW’s SI was 4.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.88% from 3.75 million shares previously. With 894,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)’s short sellers to cover PNW’s short positions. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 1.00 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Sirius Minerals Plc, a fertilizer development company, engages in the evaluation and exploration of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 700.63 million GBP. The firm explores for polyhalite resources. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s North Yorkshire polyhalite project is located in the United Kingdom.

The stock decreased 3.85% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 10. About 41.47 million shares traded. Sirius Minerals Plc (LON:SXX) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.44 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 19.93 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

