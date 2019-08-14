Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.79 N/A 0.05 234.69 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.07 N/A 1.46 23.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are State Auto Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has -13.53% weaker performance while State Auto Financial Corporation has 1.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors State Auto Financial Corporation beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.