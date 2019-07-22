Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG)’s Financial Results Comparing With MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

This is a contrast between Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.85 N/A -0.39 0.00 MBIA Inc. 10 3.53 N/A -3.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and MBIA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -28.5% -3.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and MBIA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 92.1% respectively. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. -10.01% 14.71% -7.29% 0% 0% 1.43% MBIA Inc. -3.44% -0.32% -5.98% -2.11% 4.63% 3.92%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than MBIA Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. beats MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.