Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 12 0.65 N/A 0.05 234.69 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 13 0.80 N/A 1.36 11.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is $15.5, which is potential -17.42% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 83.7% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. had bearish trend while Hallmark Financial Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.