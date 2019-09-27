Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 9 0.00 3.69M 0.05 234.69 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 112 5.13 159.27M 6.14 17.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 39,978,331.53% 0% 0% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 142,243,458.07% 12.4% 4.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Cincinnati Financial Corporation has an average price target of $110, with potential downside of -5.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has -13.53% weaker performance while Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 38.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. on 12 of the 13 factors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.