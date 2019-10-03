Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Comparison side by side

Both Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 9 0.00 3.69M 0.05 234.69 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 45 1.63 40.97M 0.72 60.08

Table 1 demonstrates Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Horace Mann Educators Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 41,507,311.59% 0% 0% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 91,105,181.23% 2.3% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s potential upside is 3.30% and its consensus target price is $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 0% respectively. 0.5% are Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has -13.53% weaker performance while Horace Mann Educators Corporation has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. on 12 of the 13 factors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.