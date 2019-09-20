Sirios Capital Management LP Upped Position in General Dynamics (GD) as Share Price Rose; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Holder Elm Ridge Management Raised Its Stake by $326,130

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 221.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 128,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 186,355 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.88M, up from 57,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $187.77. About 719,124 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 65,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 212,014 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 146,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 242,131 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,865 shares to 63,344 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 193,531 shares to 999,332 shares, valued at $84.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 218,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,514 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

