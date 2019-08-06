Sirios Capital Management LP Upped Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding by $17.29 Million; Adams Express Company Position in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Upped as Share Value Declined

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 382,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 668,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72 million, up from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 293,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.60 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. About 2.17M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – OFFERING IDENTITY PROTECTION FOR ALL CURRENT AND NEW CONSUMER CLIENTS AT NO COST ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,600 shares to 376,100 shares, valued at $30.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of FMK – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

