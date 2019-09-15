Sirios Capital Management LP Upped Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding; Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Sentiment Is 0.69

Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 77 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 112 trimmed and sold positions in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 34.36 million shares, down from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Penske Automotive Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 79 Increased: 46 New Position: 31.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 58.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 47,968 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 130,506 shares with $59.81M value, up from 82,538 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $49.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 27,369 shares to 186,667 valued at $39.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) stake by 15,280 shares and now owns 28,728 shares. Perspecta Inc was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $504.77’s average target is -6.79% below currents $541.52 stock price. Sherwin-Williams Company had 23 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $46000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,322 were accumulated by Green Valley Investors. Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,359 shares. Diamond Hill invested in 0.07% or 29,404 shares. Argent Tru holds 1,258 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Com invested in 529 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential invested in 80,710 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 1,147 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 15,667 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc accumulated 137,353 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability holds 896 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru reported 0.01% stake. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pitcairn Company reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hilltop reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 565 were reported by Montag A And Associates Incorporated.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for 289,561 shares. Edmp Inc. owns 47,388 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.46% invested in the company for 599,933 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.38% in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.17 million shares.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.57 million for 8.44 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 362,515 shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.