Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Rose; Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined While Exane Derivatives Raised Position by $972.46 Million

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 344.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 42,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 54,580 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25B, up from 12,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 741,602 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 64.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 2.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.07M, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 15.26 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap. Cl.A (NYSE:OAK) by 1,130 shares to 15,496 shares, valued at $769.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) by 5,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,710 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal stated it has 955,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 160,613 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 184,229 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Century Cos Inc holds 12,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 55,000 are held by Banque Pictet Cie. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 482,245 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kenmare Ltd Co reported 65,842 shares stake. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Federated Pa has 9,359 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 16,466 shares. Legal & General Public Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 12,709 shares. 232,163 are held by Nordea Investment Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus Fincl Prns holds 10,044 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 14,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 3.32M are owned by Brandes Investment Prtnrs L P. Argent Trust Company has 0.65% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 225,795 shares. Augustine Asset Management stated it has 24,216 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has 21,794 shares. Fulton State Bank Na owns 143,697 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Llc holds 2.26% or 11.85 million shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Inc has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 56,000 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc reported 0.68% stake. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,708 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 1.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 333,119 shares. 6,450 were reported by Hillsdale Investment Management. Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.83 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 27,190 shares to 58,720 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 256,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.