Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $22.11 Million; Shares Rose; Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) Position by $4.25 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 145,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,377 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 181,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $145.3. About 416,481 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 36,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,617 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southn Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 155,187 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 256,143 shares to 496,179 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 70,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $387.93 million for 15.66 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 68,039 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 1,080 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 70,588 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 184,715 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 75 shares. 35,300 are owned by Quantitative Ltd Liability Corp. Aqr Mgmt Llc owns 153,739 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 184,265 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 3.06M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Company. 4,277 are owned by Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Company. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 0.01% or 480 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.02% or 28,511 shares. Strategy Asset Managers invested 0.51% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 155 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 54,861 shares to 7,724 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 455,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp owns 9,426 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 500 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 25,934 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0% or 1,885 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 53,731 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Stonebridge stated it has 0.68% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 213,659 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Halsey Assocs Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 86,660 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 19,274 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 1.74% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 16,780 are held by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt. Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.05% or 2,445 shares. Everett Harris Commerce Ca has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 11,120 shares.

