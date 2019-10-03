Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Position By $25.94 Million; Core-mark Holding Company (CORE) Sentiment Is 1.5

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 57.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 149,066 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 109,275 shares with $19.08M value, down from 258,341 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $116.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $161.4. About 1.79 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%

Core-mark Holding Company Inc (CORE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 105 funds increased or started new positions, while 70 cut down and sold their stakes in Core-mark Holding Company Inc. The funds in our database reported: 41.90 million shares, up from 40.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Core-mark Holding Company Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 71 New Position: 34.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 159,577 shares to 392,749 valued at $28.36 million in 2019Q2.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 17.10% above currents $161.4 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18500 target in Friday, September 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19700 target in Monday, September 9 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Management owns 15,594 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management holds 4,435 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.02% or 28,720 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 0.46% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 3,178 are owned by Harvest Cap Management. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 0.67% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Girard Partners reported 48,002 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Round Table Svcs Lc holds 1,548 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stevens Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Missouri-based Smith Moore & Communication has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Srb Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,886 shares. Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Com reported 242 shares. Manchester Mgmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.07 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.48% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 208,369 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) has risen 53.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 6.35% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CORE’s profit will be $27.06 million for 12.37 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.00% EPS growth.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 24.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for 779,785 shares. Advisory Research Inc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Convergence Investment Partners Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 61,546 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.43% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 145,416 shares.