Sirios Capital Management LP Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Has Decreased by $8.10 Million; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Boosted Stake

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 18,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 82,538 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.55M, down from 101,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 592,899 shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares to 65,532 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,985 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 28,117 shares to 178,004 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

