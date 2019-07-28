Sirios Capital Management LP Stake in General Mls (GIS) Has Raised by $34.53 Million as Market Value Rose; Tsp Capital Management Group Has Decreased Holding in Chemed New (Prn) (CHE) as Valuation Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 108.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 676,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.37M, up from 624,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (Prn) (CHE) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,525 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $12.26 during the last trading session, reaching $386.01. About 198,998 shares traded or 96.90% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Company holds 490,418 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Llc has invested 1.53% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ashfield Capital Ltd Com reported 34,654 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whitnell Communication has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Prudential Fin owns 545,950 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 277,874 shares. Lpl Finance Lc has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Invesco Limited accumulated 0.31% or 17.90M shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 5,087 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 29,690 were reported by Fruth Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 14,670 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Farmers Trust has invested 0.39% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Td Asset Mgmt has 383,213 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 20,571 shares to 98,012 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 75,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,333 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying AbbVie Was A No-Brainer After This Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chemed Corporation Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VITAS Healthcare Supports Hospice Care for Homeless With $25000 Gift to Joshua’s House – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 664 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 4,300 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 1,163 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 29,148 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 36,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Limited invested in 0.04% or 55,782 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 700 shares. Td Asset has 3,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 6,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 17,064 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Ptnrs has 0.04% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).