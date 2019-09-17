Sirios Capital Management LP Stake in Danaher (DHR) Has Increased by $780,574; As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stock Price Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Has Raised Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 5821.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 31,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 31,918 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, up from 539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $212. About 88,820 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 5,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 492,234 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.35 million, up from 486,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 616,881 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0.15% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Notis reported 2.4% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Macquarie Group holds 172,075 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Co reported 51,324 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,012 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 496,137 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 88,118 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Leonard Green & Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.44% or 20,000 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company reported 58,301 shares. 100 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Findlay Park Llp stated it has 5.29% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 1,050 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 90,821 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 328,000 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 931,618 shares to 339,617 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 410,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,162 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21,655 shares to 572,080 shares, valued at $36.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,438 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd (BAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credicorp Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: KREALO, a subsidiary of Credicorp, starts its investments in digital businesses in Chile – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ2Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.