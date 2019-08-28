Sirios Capital Management LP Raised Boston Scientific (BSX) Position by $11.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose While Interocean Capital Trimmed Holding by $2.55 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 304,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.64 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 2.18M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 94,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 454,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, down from 549,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 26.79M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,176 shares to 239,752 shares, valued at $45.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 72,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.77 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.