Sirios Capital Management LP Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Lowered by $48.04 Million; Oak Ridge Investments Has Decreased Its Holding in Silicon Laboratories Com (SLAB) by $410,960 as Market Value Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Com (SLAB) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 5,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 90,953 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 96,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $111.35. About 122,790 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 304,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 258,341 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, down from 562,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $171.05. About 2.61M shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 25,774 shares to 489,250 shares, valued at $122.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $24.61M for 48.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.