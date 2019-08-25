Sirios Capital Management LP Lowered Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding as Share Value Rose; Karpas Strategies Position in Fox Cl A (FOXA) Has Lowered by $1.64 Million as Shares Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 92,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 278,642 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, down from 371,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 859,621 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 3.87M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – CASH CONSIDERATION IMPLIES A VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY £22.0 BLN FOR FULLY DILUTED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY; 25/04/2018 – SKY – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE INTENDS TO CO-OPERATE FULLY WITH BOTH PARTIES TO SECURE RELEVANT APPROVALS IN ORDER TO SATISFY PRE- CONDITIONS FOR OFFERS; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 15/03/2018 – SKY EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH UNIPART LOGISTICS; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 19/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – 5% INCREASE IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE TO £10.1 BLN

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 27,190 shares to 58,720 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 36,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 16.88 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.