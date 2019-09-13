Sirios Capital Management LP Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Coatue Management Has Lowered Holding in American Airls Group (AAL) by $413,504 as Share Value Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 73.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 931,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 339,617 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 59.65 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 12,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 18,493 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 31,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 4.99M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.07 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 47,968 shares to 130,506 shares, valued at $59.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 159,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability reported 140,759 shares stake. Brave Asset Management stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com owns 0.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 260,865 shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has 0.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 75,288 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Boyar Asset Mgmt owns 182,601 shares. Jacobs Ca reported 14,181 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 1.19M shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 23.16M shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Asset Advisors Limited Liability has 6.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkwood Limited Liability has 1.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 8,179 shares to 15,124 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 77,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Sa reported 216,470 shares stake. Css Ltd Llc Il holds 5.21% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 2.78M shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 79 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 2.12M shares. Coatue Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 18,493 shares. Ellington Management Group invested 0.18% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shufro Rose Co Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 203,058 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 8,256 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 2,656 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 73,123 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 45,767 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Victory reported 58,383 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, EBAY, UNFI – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regulators Clash Over 737 Max Return: Airline Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines (AAL) Inks Deal to Buy 50 Jets From Airbus – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Southwest Airlines Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2019.