Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding by $16.00 Million; Shares Rose; As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Declined, Prudential Plc Has Lowered Its Position

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 219.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 639,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 930,880 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.27M, up from 291,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. It closed at $25.08 lastly. It is down 20.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 4,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 11,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 430,594 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.54M for 10.36 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 736,957 shares to 772,561 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/ (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.40 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited reported 0.04% stake. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited reported 1.53 million shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 6,329 shares. Optimum Inv holds 0% or 100 shares. Shelton Mgmt invested 0.14% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 12 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.09% or 4.82M shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Inc has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Omers Administration owns 78,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 16,134 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 26,675 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 14,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,948 shares.

