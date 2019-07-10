Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Idt (IDT) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 25,774 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 489,250 shares with $122.18 million value, up from 463,476 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $253.23. About 463,106 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Idt Corp (IDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 35 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 24 sold and reduced stock positions in Idt Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 9.43 million shares, up from 9.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Idt Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 277,048 shares to 278,581 valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc stake by 444,286 shares and now owns 3.68M shares. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr stated it has 2,299 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has 2.63% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,865 shares. Chilton Com Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 111,668 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.66% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northstar Group Inc has 3,223 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 57,187 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Putnam Llc holds 1.35% or 2.32 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability holds 0% or 50,000 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 1,963 shares. Family Firm reported 1,472 shares. Utd Fire Group Inc Inc reported 2,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap reported 14,686 shares. Dsm Partners Limited Liability Co reported 711,902 shares.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $298.28 million. It operates in two divisions, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. It has a 26.64 P/E ratio. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers.

