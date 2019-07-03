Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $9.12 Million; Mason Hill Advisors Cut Its Position in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) by $7.38 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 86,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 305,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 218,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 1.14 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 1.81 million shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 91,579 shares to 62,823 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 145,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,377 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,723 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 241 shares. Sirios Cap LP holds 1.95% or 305,245 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ameriprise reported 1.00M shares. Royal London Asset stated it has 148,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.2% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,049 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 13,555 shares. Principal Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 547,864 shares. Huntington Bancorp invested in 0.67% or 386,981 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $514,269 activity.

