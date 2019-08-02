Sirios Capital Management LP Increases Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); Fayez Sarofim & Company Holds Stake in Wal (WMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 72,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.14M, up from 964,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.38. About 6.99 million shares traded or 20.62% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 05/03/2018 Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart threatens restaurant chains by adding prepared meals; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 12/04/2018 – Walmart Plans $200M Florida Store Construction, Improvements, Innovations in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Walmart Vice President of Merchandising Execution and U.S. Manufacturing Is Featured Speaker at NPE: The Plastics Show Market; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms The initiative, led by Rent the Runway’s co-founder Jenny Fleiss, is being tested in Manhattan; 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 489,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.18 million, up from 463,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $252.35. About 954,093 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) by 18,476 shares to 100,654 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellsfargo&Co (NYSE:WFC) by 609,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,637 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvieinc. (NYSE:ABBV).

