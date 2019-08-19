Sirios Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI); Argent Trust Company Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Trimmed by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 16,707 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 20,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 293,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.60M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 1.83M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “S&T hires SunTrust exec as new CMO – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2 Million Grant to 3DE National – CSRwire.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Proposed BB&T/SunTrust name ‘Truist’ continues to draw competitor’s ire – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 0.79% or 86,277 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 40,169 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23.27 million shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc invested in 22,650 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0.05% or 8,198 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 66,018 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 4,695 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,386 were reported by Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Eaton Vance accumulated 620,798 shares. Moreover, Water Island Limited Liability Co has 3.61% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.01M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 483 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.04% or 962,981 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration invested in 67,900 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0.36% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24,899 shares to 42,593 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 215,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,115 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 921 shares to 1,669 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 12,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Partner Invest Mgmt LP has 1.78% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,630 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 259,976 shares. Natixis invested in 53,038 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc owns 8,680 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Ltd Company accumulated 4,774 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 8,167 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.1% or 3,620 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,281 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc has 38,967 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 35,191 shares. Cryder Ptnrs Llp reported 400,650 shares or 16.86% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.55% or 48,600 shares. Matrix Asset Ny holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 47,957 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp owns 101,497 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.