Sirios Capital Management LP Increased Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $9.12 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut Netflix (NFLX) Position as Stock Price Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 86,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 305,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 218,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 2.46M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 50,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 490,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.74 million, down from 540,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 6.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.26M shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,698 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 76.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc. by 33,700 shares to 719,150 shares, valued at $142.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 89,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tilray Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

