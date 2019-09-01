Sirios Capital Management LP Increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $6.42 Million; As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Has Upped by $333,710 Its Stake

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 644,675 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 489,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.18 million, up from 463,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.