Sirios Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Electronic Arts (EA); American National Bank Has Increased Its Stake in United Rentals (URI) by $1.65 Million

American National Bank increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 12,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 31,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 19,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.57. About 401,146 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 78.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 189,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 429,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48 million, up from 240,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $97.92. About 533,695 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Johnson Financial Inc holds 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 11,855 shares. Strategic Glob Llc invested in 0.98% or 45,423 shares. Eaton Vance owns 136,317 shares. 49,400 were accumulated by Alberta Inv Management Corporation. Moreover, Primecap Co Ca has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 0% or 500 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.58% or 1.30M shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 744,731 shares or 9.62% of all its holdings. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp accumulated 123,540 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 16.75 million shares. Stanley owns 56,691 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Cypress Mgmt (Wy) reported 50 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 55,322 shares to 187,376 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 410,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,162 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 15,801 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 4,539 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.03% or 10,692 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 200,898 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Smithfield reported 547 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd reported 1.55% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New York-based Etrade Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 12 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca). Hellman Jordan Mngmt Ma invested in 5.36% or 29,594 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp reported 90,000 shares. Price Capital Management reported 2,100 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Icon Advisers Incorporated Company holds 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 5,100 shares.