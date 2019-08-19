Sirios Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Conocophillips (COP); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 176.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 289,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14M, up from 104,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 1.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 323,682 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,600 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opera Ltd by 130,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,810 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,114 are held by Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc. Field & Main Retail Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,750 shares. Cibc World Corporation has 3.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 55,488 shares. Garde has 74,427 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Kensico reported 3.16M shares or 7.32% of all its holdings. Lakeview Capital Prns has 23,921 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Skytop Cap Management Llc reported 40,000 shares stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srs Investment Ltd Com stated it has 1.97 million shares. Oz Lp has invested 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Limited Company accumulated 28,190 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 300,191 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,231 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 444,286 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $100.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,698 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).