Sirios Capital Management LP Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) Cut by $26.70 Million as Market Value Rose; Mufg Americas Holdings Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Position

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 12,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 76,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 63,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 84.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 234,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 44,361 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 278,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,538 shares to 60,187 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,353 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,077 shares to 176,552 shares, valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 8,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).