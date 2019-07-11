Sirios Capital Management LP Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Upped by $14.24 Million; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,017 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 26,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 3.27 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 211.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 112,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06M, up from 53,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $119.23. About 1.14 million shares traded or 23.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 304,040 shares to 258,341 shares, valued at $41.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 277,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,581 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.

