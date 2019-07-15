Sirios Capital Management LP Has Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $4.92 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Lau Associates Has Boosted by $324,700 Its Stake

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 28,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 178,004 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, up from 149,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.21M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63M shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries ugly US politics; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-G1; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s Diversification Play Amid Macro Selloffs: Frontier FX; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York; 07/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS FUNDED LOAN BALANCE AT MARCUS IS ABOUT $2.4B; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S AL-KHUDAIRY AS MIDEAST ADVISER; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 37,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Barr E S & holds 3.74% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 188,067 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.89% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 732,649 shares. Sun Life Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Fincl Incorporated accumulated 60,148 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Da Davidson has 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northside stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lc holds 0.21% or 2,346 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pacifica Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 10.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 117,303 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 14,280 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd reported 7,754 shares stake. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested in 0.15% or 80,196 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 64,702 shares to 265,268 shares, valued at $38.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 399,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).