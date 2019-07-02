Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Value Rose; Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Stake in Masco (MAS) by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 75,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 893,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.43 million, down from 968,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 12.72 million shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 2.81 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78M for 12.21 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Comerica Incorporated (CMA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 553,222 shares. Pitcairn reported 5,399 shares. 66,972 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. 25,794 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 151,997 shares. Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 15,354 shares. New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.65% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Southpoint LP has invested 2.5% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Shelton Capital reported 3,657 shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council owns 62,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 500,254 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atria Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Aperio Group Inc Lc, a California-based fund reported 193,968 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Lookin’ Good! – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Turbulence Ahead: Banking Sector Might See Interest Rates Slow EPS Growth – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America or JPMorgan â€” Which Bank Stock Is No. 1? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 304,009 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $61.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 34,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.