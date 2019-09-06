Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position; Carnival (CCL) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 24.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 92,391 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 278,642 shares with $32.32M value, down from 371,033 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $128.64. About 219,441 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas

Carnival Corp (CCL) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 316 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 222 sold and reduced their stakes in Carnival Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 380.52 million shares, down from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carnival Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 180 Increased: 245 New Position: 71.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $31.88 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.77B for 4.50 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc holds 10.3% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc for 38.55 million shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 245,083 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has 3.52% invested in the company for 2.03 million shares. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Management Ltd has invested 3.2% in the stock. London Co Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 6.91 million shares.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 1.23 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Carnival Cruise Line to Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies to The Bahamas Aboard Carnival Pride and Carnival Liberty – GuruFocus.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KCS’ Mike Naatz to Address Cowen’s 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 256,143 shares to 496,179 valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 293,020 shares and now owns 1.31M shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $173.17 million for 17.97 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 1,645 shares. Aurora Counsel stated it has 0.99% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Btim holds 51,720 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Management has 0.68% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 16,031 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 79,495 shares. Mesirow Investment Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 13,560 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 14,401 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,787 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,498 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Stephens Ar owns 2,199 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 328,690 shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 8,305 shares.