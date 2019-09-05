Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed By $13.72 Million Its Regions Finl New (RF) Position; Megalith Financial Acquisition Class A Commo (MFAC) Shorts Up By 3.44%

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp Class A Commo (NYSE:MFAC) had an increase of 3.44% in short interest. MFAC’s SI was 159,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.44% from 154,100 shares previously. With 36,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp Class A Commo (NYSE:MFAC)’s short sellers to cover MFAC’s short positions. It closed at $10.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 980,327 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 3.82M shares with $54.10 million value, down from 4.80M last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $14.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 7.11M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Us Natl Bank De has 238,003 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management owns 32,800 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Natixis holds 996,103 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtn holds 152,484 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co owns 80,989 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited has 160,712 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,367 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.35% or 121,970 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 3.26 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 700,273 were accumulated by Maltese Cap Limited Com. Gradient Ltd holds 518 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 2.17M shares.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 36,406 shares to 77,845 valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 70,267 shares and now owns 103,627 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 17.85% above currents $14.85 stock price. Regions Financial had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.00 million for 9.52 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

