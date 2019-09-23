Sirios Capital Management LP Has Raised By $19.11 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -3.49% below currents $82.2 stock price. Paychex had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Thursday, August 15. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PAYX in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform” rating. See Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) latest ratings:

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 78.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 189,220 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 429,413 shares with $43.48M value, up from 240,193 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.23 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 628,610 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold Paychex, Inc. shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource , retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $29.54 billion. The firm offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It has a 28.74 P/E ratio. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) stake by 236,752 shares to 147,774 valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced S&P Global Inc stake by 14,252 shares and now owns 83,760 shares. Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) was reduced too.