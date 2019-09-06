Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Moodys (MCO) as Share Price Rose; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding Raised by Hoplite Capital Management Lp

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 29,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 113,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, down from 143,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $221.05. About 311,618 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BRAZILIAN CORPORATES OVERALL WILL SEE REDUCTION IN LIQUIDITY RISKS IN 2018-19; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $34.6 Million Of Second-Lien Rmbs Issued Between 2005 To 2006; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms City of San Jose, CA’s Aa1 Gos, Aa2 and Aa3 Lease Rev Bonds; Outlook Is Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To W/S Packaging Holdings, Inc.’s Cfr, Assigns New Senior Secured Notes B3, Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fibria’s Ratings After Announced Acquisition By Suzano, Negative Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Turkey’s Government Rating to Ba2 From Ba1; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Apex Credit Clo 2015-II Ltd; 13/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Manitoba’s 2018 Budget Is Credit Positive; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 10, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Lake County, Il’s Go Bonds

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $257.9. About 174,125 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 27,751 shares to 332,311 shares, valued at $47.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,846 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital owns 3,196 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 85,706 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rockland Trust Com owns 71,517 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management has 0.33% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,300 shares. Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,189 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.26% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 0% or 153 shares. Cibc Inc reported 3,889 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 74,949 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Davenport & Company Ltd Llc invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Regions invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 0.05% or 54,252 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.05% or 12,146 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.94 million for 28.05 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Management Limited Co accumulated 1,508 shares. 1,176 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies. Saturna Corporation has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Korea Investment Corp has 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Carderock Mngmt stated it has 0.86% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Metropolitan Life Insur Com accumulated 86,593 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ims Cap invested in 0.21% or 1,420 shares. Baskin Financial Svcs Inc invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hikari Tsushin owns 29,980 shares. 1,300 are owned by Underhill Investment Management Ltd Llc. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 7,915 shares. Boltwood Capital Management has invested 0.22% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gotham Asset Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 3,192 shares.