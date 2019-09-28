Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in General Mls (GIS) by $25.81 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Raised Tc Pipelines L.P. (TCP) Position

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 496,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 805,395 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.30 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines L.P. (TCP) by 116.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 128,567 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT

