Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake as Shares Declined; As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 242,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 248,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 239,445 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12M, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.52. About 1.74M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investor Notice: Lawsuit for Investors who received LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) shares in connection with acquisition of Citrix Systems’ subsidiary, GetGo. Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Named a Challenger in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.37 million for 17.30 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: USPS’ Pension Problems May Have Long-Term Competitive Impact; Will The Cookie Crumble For CPG Companies? – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CTST, EQT, FDX, FRED INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedEx News: Why FDX Stock Is Up Today – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

