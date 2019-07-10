Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Valuation Rose; Flow Traders Us Has Lowered Tsmc (TSM) Stake by $4.07 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 92,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,642 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, down from 371,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 967,350 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 5.85 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $77.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $171.00M for 17.76 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD) by 187,526 shares to 199,332 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.