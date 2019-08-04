Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $31.60 Million; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Cut Position by $367,120

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 170,689 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 175,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.65 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 399,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.36M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.76M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 163,928 shares to 185,687 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 249,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.