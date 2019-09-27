Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $103.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Selway Asset Management Boosted by $1.31 Million Its Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 410,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 79,162 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.95 million, down from 489,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $247.54. About 486,347 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 111.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 18,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 16,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 5.17 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 13,636 shares. B & T Dba Alpha invested 1.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 6,125 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3.44M shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.05% or 2,481 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 10,486 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.2% or 10,119 shares. Thomas Story & Son Lc invested in 26,018 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Prio Wealth LP owns 50,176 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Homrich & Berg accumulated 2,645 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested 0.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 3,036 are owned by Stock Yards Bancorp And. Legal And General Public reported 1.57M shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa holds 0.07% or 3,447 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54 million for 18.70 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 8,508 shares to 296,720 shares, valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 47,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust Co owns 27,019 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 58,420 are owned by Garland Cap. Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 41,654 shares. Coldstream Management Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 39,452 shares. Fairview Management Ltd Company invested in 3,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities reported 1.17% stake. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 9,434 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Gp, Texas-based fund reported 10,015 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,881 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 5,719 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 206,643 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Company Oh has 33,457 shares. Cincinnati Com invested in 2.68% or 1.38M shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M.