Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $17.72 Million Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding; Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) Has 1 Sentiment

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 52.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP analyzed 146,445 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)'s stock rose 1.09%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 132,197 shares with $16.11 million value, down from 278,642 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $13.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 614,475 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 10 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 10 sold and trimmed stakes in Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 828,086 shares, down from 927,138 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 0.12% above currents $132.04 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Monday, July 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 22 with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.12% or 40,388 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Corp In holds 0.06% or 660 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 18,216 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 27,662 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Inc accumulated 6,618 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,264 shares. 3,121 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Financial. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 55,160 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 186 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking invested in 79,639 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What We Think Of Kansas City Southern's (NYSE:KSU) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.44 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 12,618 shares traded. Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTX) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Bank rally leads European stocks higher – StreetInsider.com" on September 19, 2019

Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $137.23 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 23.92 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Texas.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund for 42,216 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 225,967 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 22,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 123,837 shares.