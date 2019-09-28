Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $11.49 Million; As Whirlpool (WHR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder James Investment Research Lowered Its Position by $463,630

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 3,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 907,435 shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 68.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 159,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 392,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.36 million, up from 233,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 674,208 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.23M for 10.07 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

