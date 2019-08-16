Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $2.40 Million; Stock Price Declined; Netease (NTES) Holder Profund Advisors Lifted Its Position by $820,846 as Stock Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 5.90 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 3,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 13,996 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 10,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $254.72. About 951,841 shares traded or 32.70% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

