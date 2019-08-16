Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $1.17 Million Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding; Last Week James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group has $39 highest and $3800 lowest target. $38.33’s average target is -23.42% below currents $50.05 stock price. James River Group had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21. See James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Ltd. – Common Shares Rating: B. Riley New Target: $38.0000 40.0000

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $39 Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 86.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 27,190 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 58,720 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 31,530 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $121.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 4.64M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP Unit Agrees To Buy And Install Tesla Battery For U.S. Wind Farm — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 01/05/2018 – BP Raises Possibility of Dividend Boost as Debt Poised to Fall; 21/05/2018 – BP – WITH EFFECT FROM CLOSE OF AGM ON MAY 21 PAUL ANDERSON HAS RETIRED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DAME ALISON CARNWATH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – BP SEES CASH IMPACT OF WOOLWORTHS PURCHASE IN 1Q 2019; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-BP Sells Egyptian Oil Assets as Focus Shifts – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Rev $69.14B; 16/05/2018 – BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS NOTHING IN PERMIAN WOULD BE `ACCRETIVE’ TO SHAREHOLDERS

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Radian Group (RDN) Okays Share Buyback Program Worth $200M – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “James River Group Announces Management Shift – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.28M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.04% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Mason Street Advsr Limited reported 9,657 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 20,416 shares in its portfolio. 66,600 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 2.95 million shares. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 15 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 38 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 106,434 shares. Legal General Group Plc reported 70,320 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 10,135 shares. 1.03 million are held by Deprince Race And Zollo.

The stock increased 2.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 137,029 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 20,571 shares to 98,012 valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 145,474 shares and now owns 36,377 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $52 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.30’s average target is 38.80% above currents $36.24 stock price. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Raymond James.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.