Sirios Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Stake by $385,864

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 489,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.18 million, up from 463,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $254.71. About 1.03M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 263,481 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 797,137 shares. Finemark Financial Bank & reported 0.02% stake. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.65% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 38,834 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd reported 2.33% stake. Puzo Michael J holds 4,248 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York invested in 2,743 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 6.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Churchill Management Corp stated it has 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Coldstream Cap Mgmt has 2,231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 7,987 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Financial Svcs has 1.53% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comerica Bank reported 0.16% stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6,802 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company reported 5,422 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.47M shares to 478,960 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 444,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,282 shares to 20,477 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,154 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bancorp Na invested 2.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 69,911 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Rnc Management Limited Company reported 229,817 shares stake. Benin Mgmt Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,822 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 2.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 4.20 million shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 16,757 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc holds 14,109 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Schaller Invest Incorporated holds 0.28% or 2,703 shares. Capital Invest Counsel owns 12,596 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. 742,385 are held by Sector Pension Investment Board. Fred Alger holds 26,264 shares. Hemenway Tru Com Llc owns 128,490 shares. Logan holds 77,857 shares. 15,200 were reported by Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co.

