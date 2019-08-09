Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shares Rose, Honeywell International Has Increased Stake by $354,510

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 46,123 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 42,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 818,247 shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 64.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 2.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.07M, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99 million shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.38B for 10.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

