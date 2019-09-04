Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut Texas Instrs (TXN) Position By $29.37 Million; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Had 0 Bulls

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 49.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 277,048 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 278,581 shares with $29.55 million value, down from 555,629 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $116.32B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 3.25 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp has $8 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 96.14% above currents $2.59 stock price. Gulfport Energy Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, July 15 to “Hold”. See Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2.25 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $6.5 Maintain

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $412.84 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 0.82 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

The stock increased 6.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 5.22M shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 31.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Platinum Group Metals and Ossen Innovation as Energy/Materials gainers; Ring Energy and Key Energy Services among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Shell Asset invested in 40,955 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp has 57,500 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 1.53M shares. Aperio Gp has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 134,160 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Com invested in 170,182 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Piedmont Advisors Incorporated has 38,158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Glenmede Tru Na reported 7,549 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 500 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Todd Asset Lc has 0.43% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Com Bancorporation owns 468,198 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Lc holds 5,224 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 331,036 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Synovus holds 86,117 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Management reported 3,084 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 0.77% or 279,088 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv holds 6.93 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 22,192 are owned by 10. Ledyard Bank & Trust stated it has 0.7% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication owns 142,428 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Primecap Management Commerce Ca stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 67,819 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -8.86% below currents $124.59 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the shares of TXN in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Sell” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.09 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 40,453 shares to 63,909 valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 112,990 shares and now owns 166,475 shares. Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) was raised too.