Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $10.62 Million as Share Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Decreased Its Stake

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 92,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 278,642 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32M, down from 371,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 1.21M shares traded or 25.38% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $14.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 234,213 shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $211.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 327,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.73M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 17.12 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.